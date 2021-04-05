HeroNode Market Cap Achieves $229,778.93 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar. HeroNode has a total market cap of $229,778.93 and $22.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00677996 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028712 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

