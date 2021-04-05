Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $420.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

