Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,470,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,949,675 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.78% of Hess worth $288,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,813,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

NYSE HES opened at $74.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.56. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

