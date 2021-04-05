Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $3,826,399. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 869,609 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after acquiring an additional 122,740 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at about $4,653,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at about $3,764,000.

HIBB remained flat at $$69.45 during trading on Monday. 1,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $78.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

