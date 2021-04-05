Holo (HOT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.83 Billion

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Holo has a total market cap of $4.91 billion and approximately $1.83 billion worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Holo has traded up 126.1% against the US dollar. One Holo coin can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00053115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.23 or 0.00674254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00071947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00028785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,164,199,065 coins. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.