Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

HMC stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $14,328,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,750,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,712,000 after purchasing an additional 169,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

