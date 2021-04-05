Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Tops $3.29 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Honest has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $3.29 million and $153,567.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00075401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00297932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00100366 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.00773538 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 100.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028861 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

