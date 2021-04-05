Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Sets New 52-Week High at $219.67

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $219.67 and last traded at $219.09, with a volume of 5547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.27. The firm has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

