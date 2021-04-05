Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Sets New 52-Week High at $219.67

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $219.67 and last traded at $219.09, with a volume of 5547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.80.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.53.
The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.27. The firm has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.
Honeywell International Company Profile (NYSE:HON)
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
