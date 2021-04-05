HOQU Achieves Market Cap of $532,714.65 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $532,714.65 and approximately $14,783.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00054096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00675912 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00074225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028774 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

