Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSHZY opened at $23.68 on Monday. Hoshizaki has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $23.68.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

