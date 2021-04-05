Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lowered its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.21% of Hostess Brands worth $23,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

TWNK stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.