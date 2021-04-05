Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Houlihan Lokey worth $26,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $3,362,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI stock opened at $68.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.46. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

