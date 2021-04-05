Hovde Group Upgrades Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Outperform

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.50 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $73.50. Hovde Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $70.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

