Howdoo (UDOO) Market Cap Tops $6.72 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Howdoo token can currently be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges. Howdoo has a market cap of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00054663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.30 or 0.00676185 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00073843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028885 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

