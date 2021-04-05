Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 14,196 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Domtar worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 659,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 179,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UFS. Bank of America upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upgraded Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.73.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFS stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

