Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 16,888 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

NYSE:BKU opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

