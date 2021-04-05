Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 44,328 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,328 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

