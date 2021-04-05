Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,549 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of M/I Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,638,000 after purchasing an additional 175,312 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,110,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,191,000 after buying an additional 25,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after buying an additional 35,425 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 37,488 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $61.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $561,110.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.