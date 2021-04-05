Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 22,324 Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Freedom during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Freedom during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRHC opened at $56.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 1.04. Freedom Holding Corp. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 29.82%.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

