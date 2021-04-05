Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 305,387 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

AIMC stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -189.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

In related news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Insiders sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $838,127 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

