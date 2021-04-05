Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $79.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $90.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

