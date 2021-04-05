Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,044 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Community Bank System by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Community Bank System by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,393 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:CBU opened at $77.30 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In related news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

