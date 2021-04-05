Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,286 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 695,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 291,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.61. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

