Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.13% of iHeartMedia worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 612,838 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 531,748 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 402,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 226,489 shares during the period. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $2,662,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $18.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

