Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 13,450 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Rexnord by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE:RXN opened at $47.92 on Monday. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

