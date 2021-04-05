Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $97,300,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $2,343,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $9,361,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $3,627,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $56,703,000.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.93.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.