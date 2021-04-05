Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 77.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 85,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 156.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $130.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $133.44.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

