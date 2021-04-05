Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 61,153 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 116,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 66,131 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 79,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

ALSN opened at $40.89 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.