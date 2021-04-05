Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in SYNNEX by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $116.98 on Monday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $117.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,368 shares of company stock valued at $794,265 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

