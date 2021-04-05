Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 188.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,869,000 after buying an additional 26,881 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,192.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 347,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 320,395 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 217,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,888,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,252,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 129,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $177.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.86. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.86 and a fifty-two week high of $188.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

