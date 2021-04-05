Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 159.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock opened at $574.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.33. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $296.39 and a fifty-two week high of $634.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

