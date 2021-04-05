Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.16 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $192.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $91.17 and a one year high of $200.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.