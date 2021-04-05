Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Encore Wire worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 101.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 88.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 52.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 15.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $68.45 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $73.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $380.82 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIRE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

