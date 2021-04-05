Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 178.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Cree by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cree by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $115.23 on Monday. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.81. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

