Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of Deluxe worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Deluxe by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Deluxe by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Deluxe by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $42.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 1.64. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

