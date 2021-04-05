Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,891 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $134.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $140.93. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.88 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.