Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.79 per share, with a total value of $200,685.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,096,044 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND opened at $126.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.61 and a 200-day moving average of $160.38. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -117.35 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

