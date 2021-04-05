Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of LTC Properties worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 410,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 1,037.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 149,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,440,000 after buying an additional 145,637 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 142.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

LTC stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

