Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $44.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 170.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

