Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $16,113,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $13,463,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $4,545,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $2,643,000.

Shares of NYSE BFT opened at $15.10 on Monday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

