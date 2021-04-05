HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 30,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HSBC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HSBC by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after buying an additional 185,622 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after buying an additional 226,372 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of HSBC by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 419,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 101,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

