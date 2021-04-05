Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 10,998 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of Fluor worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fluor by 524.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

