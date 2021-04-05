Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 8,137 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 117.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,723,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTH opened at $94.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average is $91.61. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $302,837.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,132.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

