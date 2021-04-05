Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,496 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $283.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.80 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.33.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

