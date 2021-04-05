Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,563 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC opened at $76.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.55. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

