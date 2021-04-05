Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133,791 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE CCJ opened at $17.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,725,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

