Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 13,630 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,630 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,040,000 after buying an additional 1,359,688 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,487,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 297,694 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 252,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAR. Bank of America began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $74.21 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.00.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

