Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,634 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $38.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 71.67%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

