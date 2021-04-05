Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 29,159 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,159 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of The ODP worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODP. UBS Group upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

