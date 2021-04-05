Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 83,530 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,530 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 129,768 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of INGR opened at $90.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.93. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

